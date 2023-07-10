Big blaze destroys thrift shop

A large fire destroyed a thrift shop in Veldhoven during the night from Saturday to Sunday. The blaze also spread to an adjacent building. Due to the heavy smoke development in industrial area De Run, an NL-alert was sent out.

The fire brigade arrived at the scene with several vehicles to fight the fire. The firefighters tried to prevent the fire from spreading to surrounding premises, but failed. An adjacent building caught fire. Several other businesses and homes also suffered fire and smoke damage.

Luckily, no one was injured in the process. The fire is under control, but the post-fire extinxtion and the demolition of the thrift shop will take some time. The fire brigade warned nearby residents to keep their windows and doors closed due to the smoke.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn