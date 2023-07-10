Eindhoven Robots champions – again

Student team Tech United of Eindhoven University of Technology have won the Robot Football World Cup for the fourth time in a row. In Bordeaux, France, the Falcons of the Veldhoven chip machine manufacturer ASML were beaten in the final.

It was a repeat of last year’s final in Thailand, when the two teams from the Brainport region also faced each other. But then the score was 15-0 for Tech United. This time the robots were more evenly matched.

With a 2-0 lead for the TU/e ​​students, both teams went to the dressing rooms. After the tea break, the Eindhoven student team took a 6-2 lead. This made the fourth world title in a row, and the seventh world title since their existence, a fact.

World Cup in your own country

“A wonderful result! It is also an honour that we will be at the start as defending champions at the World Championships in our own country next year”, says Jette Bruurs of Tech United.

The Robot Football World Cup is coming to the Netherlands next July. In Eindhoven, Tech United may defend the world title. It is the second time that Eindhoven acts as host. The first time was in 2013, when Queen Maxima was one of the spectators.

Source:Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani