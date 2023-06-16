Construction starts at Tongelreep

Six years ago the old wave pool was closed at Tongelreep. After six years, on Thursday afternoon, the start signal was given for the construction of a new Tongelreep. The new pool in the south of Eindhoven should be ready by the end of 2025. “This is a very nice moment, finally,” said Mr. K. K., who is the owner of the new pool.

In 2016, the old wave pool was closed by the municipality. In the meantime, plans were made for a modern and also more austere pool. It took many years before there was a plan supported by all parties involved, and the budget was settled. The planners and developers struggled with rising construction costs and a failed tender.

Now with everything in place, the construction can begin. In addition to a recreational pool, the new Tongelreep will have space for a large 50-meter pool and a 25-meter pool. These pools will be located next to the swimming water in the Pieter van den Hoogenband Swimming Stadium.

Crowds

“This is very nice. The old pool was really in need of replacement. If we would have continued with that, there would be many technical problems,” says Jeroen van der Meulen of De Eindhovense Watervrienden, a swimming club with some 500 members.

“A pool in this part of town is necessary. Otherwise, you get crowds like last week, when people had to stand in line at the Ottenbad for 45 minutes to cool down. Also, we will soon have a nice pool again for the swimming clubs and for swimming lessons.”

The new Tongelreep will cost more than 50 million euros. By the end of 2025, the pool should be ready.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.