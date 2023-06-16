Otten Innovation Cup to start again

The prestigious soccer tournament for the Otten Cup will soon return as the ‘Otten Innovation Cup’. The international youth tournament will occur on August 18, 19, and 20 at De Herdgang sports park and will be broadcast live on ESPN.

During the 73rd edition of the international tournament, PSV O18 will compete against the peers of Manchester United, FC Utrecht, Red Bull Bragantino, Rangers FC, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, RSC Anderlecht, and FC Copenhagen. At the Otten Cup, the most significant talents show their skills. Past performers at the tournament include Memphis Depay, Ibrahim Afellay, and Cody Gakpo.

Experiment

During the tournament, the KNVB wants to experiment with five modified rules of the game such as dribbling, self-pass, effective playing time, flying change, and a time penalty after a yellow card. “Football is the biggest sport worldwide and in order to maintain this popularity for future generations, we are structurally researching modified playing rules that could make soccer at different levels more sporting, fair, and attractive. We discuss all these research results with the international playing rules committee IFAB and FIFA,” said Gijs de Jong of the KNVB.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.