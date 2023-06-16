Major car accident on Boschdijk

A major car accident occurred Friday morning on the Boschdijk. One person was injured in the incident.

Police are still investigating how the accident could happen. A car that was going towards Best sped over the middle part of the street and supposedly collided head-on with the car in the opposite direction. As a result of this impact, this car landed on top of a third vehicle and finally came to a stop against a lamppost.

One of the cars overturned in this process. The accident also involved a fourth vehicle, but what role it played in the crash is not clear.

Injured

Despite the enormous devastation, only one person was injured. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital. The Boschdijk was closed in both directions due to the accident, near Grote Beek and Vredeoord.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.