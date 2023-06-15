ASML to recruit more people with special needs

ASML plans to recruit more people with a distance to the labour market. The chip machine manufacturer already does this and plans to expand further. The company is growing fast and is therefore continuously looking for new staff.

Now that staff shortages are severe, companies are more often recruiting people who have difficulty finding jobs for various reasons. These include people with physical and mental disabilities. In response to questions from Studio040, ASML, the job engine of the Eindhoven region, says it is also taking a serious look at this target group.

Structural approach

“This part of the labour market has our attention. We want to do more and can do more. That is why we are now setting up a structural approach,” a spokesperson for the Veldhoven-based company reveals. What exactly that approach entails, ASML would not yet say.

Job coaching

ASML already finances various training projects, through which people with a distance to the labour market move on to the chip machine company. These include, for instance, a course for people with autism, who stopped their education earlier and are now being trained as cybersecurity experts. There is also a project that helps vulnerable young people get ahead by gaining more work experience. Furthermore, at ASML’s expense, Fontys is training 24 teachers to become job coaches qualified to guide students with ADHD and ASD. These students could also eventually join the chip machine builder.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn