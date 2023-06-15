Staff wanted from Southern Europe

Staff shortages in Southeast Brabant continue to rise. And that is why UWV (institute for employee benefit schemes) is sounding the alarm. The agency calls on companies in the Eindhoven region to recruit staff from southern Europe.

“In the region, this mainly concerns professions in the leisure, hospitality, technical and agricultural sectors,” says Hans Buskes, UWV spokesman in Eindhoven. There are currently 20,300 vacancies in the region. It is unclear how many companies in southeast Brabant are already looking across borders to fill the gaps in rosters. Brabant-wide, it is about six per cent of companies, according to UWV.

Technology sector

The labour market shortage in the Brainport region is greatest in the technical professions. Buskes: “Think of application developers, plumbers, network specialists, machine mechanics and electrical engineers.”

According to UWV, recruiting staff abroad is an increasingly relevant solution for making up for the shortages. The countries that would be most favourable to look at in that recruitment are Spain, Italy and Portugal, the organisation believes.

Recruitment days

Recruiting specifically in southern Europe is already happening, with a recent recruitment day in Italy organised by EURES, an organisation that tries to match employers and new employees in a European context.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn