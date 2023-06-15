First female employees of Philips honoured

The ‘Maria Boogersstraat’ and the ‘Adriana van Buullaan’ could just become new street names on Strijp-S. The municipality of Eindhoven would like to honour the first two female employees employed by the company.

They both started in 1891, when the electronics group also started in Eindhoven. Gerard and Anton Philips, who formed the basis of the company, mainly hired girls to assemble light bulbs. Van Buul and Boogers (both born in 1879) therefore as the very first.

Lamp makers

Many companies are now trying to find a good balance between men and women in the workplace. “Philips has been involved in this from the outset,” says Rik Thijs, alderman for public space. “Since its foundation, the company has employed many women who were specially recruited to make lamps.”

Many employees in the early days of Philips were called ‘lamp makers’. A statue was once erected for that group. The municipality now wants to express its appreciation to the first two employees with the street names.

The municipality is currently looking for relatives of both women.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez