Geldrop on track with housing plans

In the municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo, 87 new homes were completed through April. This puts the municipality on track to achieve its housing ambitions.

The goal is to build five hundred new homes in the municipality in four years, from 2022 to 2025. Geldrop-Mierlo says it expects to meet that goal. There are ‘ample plans’, a spokesperson announced.

As of March, the municipality saw about 150 homes being delivered in 2022. These were mainly social housing care apartments. From January through April 2023, 87 homes were delivered, mostly care apartments.

Enough plans

In addition, there are plenty of plans to realise the five hundred homes before 2026. Plans under development are Kersenhof, where 28 apartments are to be built. Jonkheer, where 72 apartments will be built and several projects in Luchen where 200 homes are to be built.

The future

Finally, the municipality says it is working hard to continue to build enough for the future. For this there are many challenges such as rising construction costs, staff shortages, legal procedures and nitrogen problems. Geldrop-Mierlo announced that these issues are being addressed through cooperation with the state and other regional and local governments.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez