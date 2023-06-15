Flower bouquets outdated in Muziekgebouw?

It has long been a tradition in show business, the bouquet of flowers that artists receive after a performance. A nice gesture, but out of date, the Muziekgebouw believes.

An innocent-looking bouquet has a significant impact on the climate, the institution says. Moreover, the artists who take the stage at the Muziekgebouw are often on tour, and do not have time to give the bouquet a nice spot at home. Therefore, the Muziekgebouw wants to start a new tradition.

To this end, the cultural institution has joined forces with 60 students from the industrial design program of the Eindhoven University of Technology. It is up to them to come up with an alternative thank-you gift for the musicians performing on the stage of the theatre.

For inspiration, the students are invited to attend a concert, and the best concepts will be presented in early July.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez