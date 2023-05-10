Nuenen shopping centre evacuated due to smoking ATM machine

Shopping centre Kernkwartier in Nuenen was evacuated on Tuesday morning. The shopping centre turned blue with smoke in the morning. But there appeared to be no fire.

When the emergency services arrived at the location, the shopping centre had already been evacuated. The fire protection system had also been triggered so the shutters of all stores were down.

However, fire was not the cause of the excessive smoke. Instead, the smoke turned out to be a product of the security system of an ATM in the Primera shop. That security system set off a smoke machine. What the trigger was for the security system of the ATM machine is not yet clear.

Source: Studio040