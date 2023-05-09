Philips strike called off

The strike at Philips has been cancelled at the last minute. According to the unions, there is reason to enter into negotiations with the company’s management again.

Wage rise

Earlier negotiations on a new collective labour agreement broke down. The unions wanted wages to rise sharply but Phillips disagreed. “But now, after the threat of possible actions, the management have entered into negotiations in order to meet the wishes of employees,” said Arjan Huizinga of the CNV trade union. “We believe sufficient financial room exists to meet employees with the increased inflation.”

Negotiation

Strikes were planned in Eindhoven and Best, among others. Now the unions and the company will enter negotiations once again on Wednesday. Huizinga is optimistic. “Employees are just as happy as the employer if it does not have to come to strike action. But if we cannot find a solution, we will repeat the actions.”

Reorganisation

Philips is currently in the middle of a reorganisation. The group is cutting 700 jobs in the Eindhoven region.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha