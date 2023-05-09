Police arrest new suspect in drug investigation

Police in Eindhoven arrested a 30-year-old man from Den Bosch on Monday in connection with an investigation into drug crime. Several people have already been arrested in that investigation.

In October 2022, nine people were arrested in Eindhoven during a large-scale action, seven of whom remained detained. In the context of the same investigation, a resident of Den Bosch has now been arrested. The man is suspected of producing synthetic drugs and helping to build several drugs labs.

The man is in custody for questioning. The police say that the investigation is still in full swing and that new arrests cannot be ruled out.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated: Yawar Abbas