Dead man found in park in Eindhoven

A dead person was found in a park on Bleyslaan in Eindhoven on Monday morning. After investigation, the police assume that no crime has been committed.

The lifeless body of the 75-year-old man was found this morning by a passerby. Near the man, police found a firearm.

The police started an investigation. The area was cordoned off with ribbons. Research now show that the man committed suicide.

Thinking about suicide or worried about someone? Talking about suicide helps and can be done anonymously through the chat at www.113.nl or by phone at 113.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob