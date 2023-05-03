No refugees on Gulbergen estate; Nuenen offers alternative

The Municipality of Nuenen has decided not to house five hundred refugees on the Gulbergen Estate. However, within a week it will come up with an alternative to house two hundred people elsewhere in the village.

According to Alderman Niels Wouters, this will be a location a little closer to the village, with a bus stop, education and other facilities nearby. The Centraal Orgaan opvang asielzoekers (central agency for the reception of asylum seekers, COA) is already working on a plan for this place. It is a temporary shelter for a period of up to 10 years.

Wouters is very clear about the reason for not cooperating with a larger-scale reception site on Gulbergen Estate. It does not fit in with Nuenen’s plans, which want Gulbergen to become a regional park with nature and recreation. And the number of refugees was also a stumbling block, according to the Alderman. Whispered in by the city council, which considers five hundred people too many.

Motion

The coalition parties W70, D66 (democrats) and GroenLinks/PvdA (green left party, labour party) submitted a motion last year in which they made it known that they did not consider Gulbergen a good location for the reception. The motion was passed by a majority of the council.

At the same time, it was necessary to examine which places in the municipality would be suitable for reception and how many refugees could be housed at those locations. So this the college has done and soon it will be known which place this is.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob