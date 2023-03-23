Man outwits fake bank employees and lures them into a trap

Three men last Wednesday attempted to extort money from a man from Rucphen by pretending to be bank employees. The intended victim did not trust the case, called the police and outsmarted the scammers. The three Eindhoven residents were caught red-handed and arrested.

The man from Rucphen received a phone call at the end of the afternoon this Wednesday from someone who introduced himself as a bank employee. The scammer gave a remarkable story about a cyberattack and black money. He asked the man to transfer money. He would also send someone by to pick up the victim’s debit card.

The somewhat older man agreed by telephone. But what the scammers didn’t know was that their victim immediately called 112. Officers then drove to Rucphen.

Debit cards and cash

After an hour of waiting, officers actually saw someone walking to the man’s house in the Van der Zijpedreef. After the resident handed over his debit card, the 18-year-old suspect was grabbed in the collar by the officers. Around the corner was a car parked with two men in it. They had dropped the other off and were waiting for him. These two (18 and 19) were also arrested.

While searching the car, officers found a lot of cash and multiple bank cards. So it seems they have scammed several people. All three arrested men are from Eindhoven.

Source: Omroep Brabant

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez