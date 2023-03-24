One time gift to poor residents in Waalre for high energy costs

The residents in Waalre who are on a tight budget will receive a one-time gift of €190. The municipality wants to meet the increased energy costs in this manner.

It concerns residents with an income up to 130% of the minimum income and were not entitled to an additional energy allowance. Households with an income up to 120% could apply for this supplement.

Application

The Waalre municipal council has made the extra budget available. Until June 1, residents can apply for the gift of €190.

Source: Studio040

