No spring weather yet in sight

Alfred Snoek from the Weerplaza says that we do not yet have nice spring weather for the Radio program WAKKER.

This Friday morning started on a promising note. Dry with sunshine, at about 10 degrees. “But it won’t stay that way all day,” Alfred warned early in the morning. Over the next few hours, he said, we should expect showers. “Occasionally the sun breaks through. For short-lived moments.”

Thunderstorms and drizzles

Those showers that are already slowly moving in this morning appear to intensify somewhat in the afternoon. “Some thunderstorms or a few grains of hail can be there in several provinces.” In addition, there will be a nice breeze Friday afternoon from a southwesterly direction. “This afternoon we may briefly record 15 degrees. That’s not cold for the time of year.”

Slightly heady

Although the rain will be interspersed with occasional sunshine on Saturday, there will also be showers and wind. “But with a thorough wind, it will still be a little choppy. Saturday afternoon temperature will drop a bit, it will be about 12 or 13 degrees then.”

Sunday will be a day to sit inside, according to the Weather Plaza weatherman. “It will be colder then, about 9 degrees maximum, cloudy, and rainy, from time to time.”

For now no stable weather

For those pinning their hopes on next week, Alfred does not have good news. “Monday we will get a few showers with hail, sleet, and a bleak northwest wind. It will then be a maximum of about 7 degrees, and it will remain changeable throughout next week as well. The temperature will carefully recover a bit, but I do not see a stable high-pressure area on the weekly maps for the time being. At least not in our area.”

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.