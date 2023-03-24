Dijsselbloem spins records of English bands at RaRaRadio

The mayor of Eindhoven Jeroen Dijsselbloem spent a day spinning records at RaRaRadio on Thursday. A special outing for him, away from politics for a while, in addition to all his administrative consultations. And so the mayor’s taste in music was discussed at length.

Dijsselbloem was allowed to choose the records at the online radio station at Strijp-S himself and so Eindhoven was introduced to his taste in music. “It’s very different. I like jazz very much, like Miles Davis, but also a lot of English pop and rock bands. I always read music reviews online and add to my collection that way.”

Record player

Playing old-fashioned LPs, by the way, is no stranger to him. “I recently got a record player again and so I’ve picked up the records from my youth. I still have a large record collection that I didn’t listen to for years,” Dijsselbloem explains.

Dijsselbloem is currently searching for a small select collection of records. “When I became mayor of Eindhoven, I received a number of Eindhoven records and I would like to expand my collection with those. For example, I already have records by Lenny Kuhr, Bots, and Peter and his Rockets. Additions to that are most welcome.”

