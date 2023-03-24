Eindhoven Airport warns travelers of action by climate activists

People who need to be at Eindhoven Airport on Saturday may be inconvenienced by the actions of climate activists. As a result, the airport may be more difficult to reach. The demonstration by the climate action group Extinction Rebellion is expected to start from noon to 1:30 p.m. It is slated to be on the boulevard, next to the terminal.

The airport advises travelers to prepare for their trip well and keep an eye on the website for up-to-date flight information. Extinction Rebellion expects about five hundred demonstrators.

A spokesman for the group said in a statement that participants might try to enter the airport grounds, as happened last November at Schiphol Airport. Protesters then climbed over the fence and chained themselves to private planes. “But I honestly don’t think that’s very wise. This is military territory.”

Among other things, the action group wants Eindhoven Airport to stop polluting, cancel unnecessary flights and give flights a fair price.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.