Bald eagle escapes from Veldhoven Zoo: “Can’t survive in the wild”

A bald eagle escaped from Zoo Veldhoven on Thursday afternoon. The bird of prey made a hole in the nylon mesh of a birdcage and then flew away.

Omroep Brabant reports that the bird escaped around one o’clock in the afternoon. “Somehow she made a hole in the aviary. That nylon mesh normally is quite tough,” owner Richard Loomans states.

In the neighborhood

The owner of Zoo Veldhoven drove around the neighborhood hoping to spot and catch the bald eagle. But she was nowhere to be seen. “I hope people see the eagle in the neighborhood and tip us off about it,” he said.

Although catching such a bird is a tough job, Loomans admits. “That one is in a good condition and can fly very far. It isn’t easy to catch her.”

Animal ambulance

“Probably the bird will not survive in the wild,” states the zoo owner. “That is why we are keen to find the eagle again.” After the escape, Loomans alerted the animal ambulance, among others.

The bald eagle is originally from Russia and has been in Zoo Veldhoven for six years. Bald eagles can grow over a meter tall. The wingspan can grow to nearly three meters.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.