BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB) big winner of the elections in Brabant

The BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB) ​​storms the Brabant provincial house. The newcomer dethrones the VVD in Brabant as the largest party. More than eighty percent of the votes have now been counted. The provisional results show that the VVD received about fourteen percent of the votes.

According to the first preliminary results, BBB storms our province with almost twenty percent of the votes. That would translate to twelve seats in the Provincial Council. In total, 55 percent of the people of Brabant went to the polls.

“If you had asked me this beforehand…,” BBB leader John Frenken laughed Wednesday night, I would have said out of bravado, ten seats. This is really incredible.”

Losers

The VVD, four years ago the largest party in this province, loses two per cent and is now the second largest party. They lose the right to take the initiative in forming a coalition.

Where there are big winners, there are also big losers. In Brabant, this applies to CDA, which halves from 13.3 to 6.5 percent. However, Forum for Democracy suffer the biggest loss, seeing its following almost evaporate. They have received nearly three percent of the vote so far. This is 11.5 percent less than in 2019.

D66, PVV and SP also lost votes. The SP has a small possibility of one seat. This also applies to D66. The PVV has next to no added votes either .

Winners

GroenLinks remains pretty much the same as four years ago. They get almost eight percent of the votes, after the party had grown very fast four years ago. Number one Jade van der Linden is happy but also realistic: “We prefer to stay in the college. But we realise that these will be difficult talks now that BBB seems to be the party that is going to take the lead.”

The PvdA sees a slight gain compared to four years ago and reacted with delight to the first exit polls. “It’s unbelievable. We’ll have to see how this turns out in the end, but going from three to five is really what we were hoping for. Perhaps secretly more than we thought,” says Labour Party leader Ward Deckers.

Volt is also happy. It may have one seat in the Provincial Council. Number one Inge Vossen-Van Beers was delighted after the exit polls. “My head is spinning. This is fantastic. We’re going to build. The time is now.”

Source: Omroep Brabant

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez