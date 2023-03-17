Due to strike in hospitals only emergency care available

On Thursday, there was a strike at Anna Hospital, Catharina Hospital, and Máxima Medical Center. Hospital staff laid down work for more pay and a lower workload. Only the emergency room continued to operate.

The hospitals participated in the nationwide strike organized by the union for a better collective bargaining agreement. Many departments in the hospitals ran so-called Sunday shifts. This meant that there were no admissions scheduled and a smaller staff was working. Patients admitted before the strike still received the usual care.

Patients who had scheduled appointments were informed in time, according to the hospitals.

Strike

The Catharina Hospital and Máxima Medisch Centrum (MMC) indicated that they were giving staff the space to strike and take action for a better collective bargaining agreement. A spokesperson for the MMC commented that it cannot be prevented that the actions affected patients. Negotiations between staff and hospital management are stalled so far.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.