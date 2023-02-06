Rescue team flies to Turkey

The Dutch search and rescue team USAR fly from Eindhoven airport with 65 rescuers and eight rescue dogs to Turkey. The team will search for survivors of the earthquake under the rubble.

The southeast of Turkey has now been hit by two heavy earthquakes, which have certainly killed more than a thousand people in Turkey and neighboring Syria. The cargo aircraft transports equipment, such as so-called rescue tools, with a weight of 15 tons.

Minister Dilan Yesilgöz of Justice and Security reported earlier in the day that the team is being sent. This includes people from the police, fire brigade, ambulance and defense. The USAR team is deployed both at home and abroad in disasters or accidents in which people are trapped or buried.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Seetha