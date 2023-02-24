Limburger arrested for racist texts on the town hall

A Limburger (34) was arrested by the police on Friday. The man from Landgraaf is said to be involved in projecting racist texts on the city hall in Eindhoven last Monday evening.

On Monday evening, just before half past ten, texts such as ‘Alaaf on behalf of White Netherlands’ and ‘We must secure the survival of our people and a future for white Children’ appeared on the town hall. It is unclear exactly what role the man from Landgraaf played in the incident. The police do not rule out that more arrests will follow as the investigation goes on.

Horror

After the incident, Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem expressed his disgust. “Racism has no place in our inclusive city. Our carnival is a celebration of everyone, connection and fraternisation, and it will remain that way,” he said at the time.

Source: Studio 040