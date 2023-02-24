Eindhoven resident arrested for street robbery

Police have arrested a 21-year-old Eindhovenaar for robbing a man on Tuesday night. Several shots were possibly fired during the street robbery.

The incident took place near Donizettilaan and Karel de Grotelaan. The suspect and the victim had made a sales arrangement via Marktplaats on Tuesday night for a portable mini-computer.

The two men met at an arranged spot. After handing over the computer, the suspect ran off without paying. The victim did not give up easily and ran after the suspect.

The suspect reportedly fired several shots during his flight. After a struggle, the suspect managed to escape. The victim was not injured. Wednesday afternoon, the 21-year-old man was apprehended on a public road by an arrest team, police reported.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.