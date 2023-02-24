Bomb scare on a Czech Republic flight to Eindhoven

A bomb threat was reported on a flight from the Czech Republic to Eindhoven on Friday afternoon. The Transavia plane has since landed at Eindhoven Air Base.

It is still unclear whether there is actually a bomb on board. This is currently being investigated by the Royal Netherlands Military Constabulary. The military police reported that the passengers and flight crew have now disembarked. The situation is also under control; the plane is being further investigated according to the procedure.

Flights diverted

Flights with destination Eindhoven Airport are being diverted to other airports. Both incoming and outgoing flights at Eindhoven Airport have been canceled for the time being.

Source: Studio040

