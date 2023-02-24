Catharina Hospital to improve cancer treatment with AI

With the help of artificial intelligence (AI), Coen Hurkmans, a specialist at Catharina Hospital, wants to improve the quality of treatment for cancer patients. This will involve less often radiation, but with higher doses.

For radiation treatment of cancer patients, a model of cancer in the body is made in advance. Based on that model, an individual radiation treatment plan can then be made. With the application of AI, treatment models can be made much faster, Catharina Ziekenhuis reports.

Thereby, it is possible to improve the quality of the models. This can be done by using images from the MRI scan for the data instead of those from the CT scan (a kind of three-dimensional X-ray image, ed.). With these innovations, there could be much more accurate radiation models in the future that can be created in a shorter period of time. The idea is that this will ultimately benefit the patient.

Breast cancer patients

Hurkmans’ method is now being used for some of the breast cancer patients at Catharina Hospital. Models are expected to be available for all patient groups in five years, the hospital says.

To further develop the technique, Hurkmans has been appointed a professor at TU/e. This makes him the hospital’s seventh specialist to hold a professorship at the university. The cooperation between the university and the hospital should ensure that technological innovations aid the patients sooner. “Our Department of Clinical Physics conducts research and stimulates the commissioning of innovations. Such an acceleration to improve care fits within the policy of Catharina Hospital,” Hurkmans said.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.