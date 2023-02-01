1.5 years in prison for man who hit Veldhoven girlfriend with brick

A 24-year-old man from Breda was sentenced to a 30-month prison sentence, 12 of which were suspended, by the Oost (east) Brabant District Court. The man hit his girlfriend with a brick during an evening out in Eindhoven.

In August 2022, the man went out in Eindhoven with his girlfriend, friends and family. On the way back, the man got into an argument with his girlfriend in an inebriated state. This eventually led to a physical confrontation in front of the woman’s house in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

According to the man, it went “black” before his eyes as he ran towards her with half a brick in his hand and hit her on the head. The man was eventually pulled away by his sister.

The blows resulted in two substantial wounds on the victim’s head, according to the court, it may be considered lucky that the injury was not more severe. Nevertheless, the attack caused pain and anguish. In the process, the victim suffered a scar on her forehead that will always be visible.

Previously convicted

Moreover, the man was previously convicted of assault and was still on probation. He must now perform the 40 hours of community service imposed on him.

In determining the punishment, the man’s diminished responsibility was taken into account. According to a psychologist he has a personality disorder. Therefore, in addition to a prison sentence, the man must report to the probation service. He must also undergo treatment and is no longer allowed to drink. In addition, he must pay compensation of €7,800 to the victim.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob