A business premise on ‘Van Kanstraat’ closed

A business premises on the ‘Van Kanstraat’ in Eindhoven has been closed by order of the municipality due to a large amount of soft drugs found.

During a check of the business premises in November, the police findings attributes that indicate trade in soft drugs from that premises. It concerns objects such as seal bags, zipper bags, scales, a money counting machine, and a large amount of cash.

The tenant asked the court to stop the closure, but that request was rejected. The closure of the building will last six months.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated: Yawar Abbas