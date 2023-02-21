A business premise on ‘Van Kanstraat’ closed

A business premises on the ‘Van Kanstraat’ in Eindhoven has been closed by order of the municipality due to a large amount of soft drugs found.
During a check of the business premises in November, the police findings attributes that indicate trade in soft drugs from that premises. It concerns objects such as seal bags, zipper bags, scales, a money counting machine, and a large amount of cash.
Right
The tenant asked the court to stop the closure, but that request was rejected. The closure of the building will last six months.
Source: Studio040.nl
Translated: Yawar Abbas
