After three years, finally another parade in Lampegat with fewer floats

Carnival is around the corner. For the last three years, the parades were canceled. This year it is time to have a parade through Lampegat again. The parade with floats and walking groups will follow a different route this year. Fewer groups are likely to participate this year than in 2019, partly due to inflation.

In 2020, a storm prevented the parade from taking place and in 2021 and 2022, lockdowns prevented the parade. This time, the organization announced a new route that no longer goes along the Stationsplein and the Vestdijk. Renovations are going on in the station area. The parade now begins on the Stratumsedijk and eventually ends on the PC Hooftlaan.

Corona

How many groups will participate this year is not yet known. In 2019, 27 groups participated, but this year participation is a bit low. Only 16 groups have registered so far. Groups can still join, but it seems unlikely to have as many groups as in previous years.

Price increases and corona have caused carnival clubs to quit. “Some groups quit during corona. They didn’t feel like doing it anymore, because obviously, you couldn’t work toward anything. Besides, groups have become more cautious about participating, after the cancellations,” a spokesperson for the organization announced.

Price increase

According to the organization, the increased prices of building materials and other costs are another reason why groups dropped out. The organization finds that unfortunate, because registering is very easy, according to them.

Call

According to the organization, it is a misconception that participants have to pay to participate. “It is just the opposite. You get starting money as a group and from that, you can buy materials or costume that is necessary for the show. And that doesn’t have to be expensive at all. You can put up a playful act with as little as 15 euros,” said a spokesperson.

The rest of the starting money can be spent to celebrate the carnival, according to the organization. They are urging the Expats and companies to participate in the event.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.