Traffic problems around Eindhoven again, but not due to snow

There is a lot of snowfall in Eindhoven on Friday. However, this time snow is not the reason for traffic problems in and around the city.

There are bus strikes, for example, but they are not caused by snowfall. Today is the second day of the strike at Hermes. The workers have laid down work for better wages.

Train traffic

There was also a collision in Boxtel on Friday morning, which brought train traffic from Den Bosch to Eindhoven to a standstill. Around 10 a.m. that delay was resolved.

However, there is still a delay on the tracks between Weert and Eindhoven. Travelers on that route can expect delays for the rest of the day due to a defective track.

Source: Studio040

