Rush hour with traffic jams in Brabant: garbage truck on fire

Waste in a garbage truck caught fire on Thursday, so the driver had to stop on the A2. The driver emptied his garbage truck on the highway, the fire brigade is on site. According to Rijkswaterstaat, there is considerable smoke development from the fire, traffic has come to a standstill.

The truck caught on fire just before the Batadorp junction, to the A58 towards Tilburg. The fire will take some time to extinguish, the fire service said. They are on site with two fire trucks and a water truck.

More than an hour delay

Rain and crowds caused heavy traffic jams on the Brabant highways on Thursday morning, almost more than an hour on various highways. The longest traffic jams have now been considerably shortened and traffic is moving again in most places.

Source: Omroep Brabant

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez