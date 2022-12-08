Eindhoven and Geldrop-Mierlo honour volunteers

Eindhoven and Geldrop-Mierlo honored various volunteers on Wednesday for their efforts on Volunteer Day. Activities were organized and prizes awarded.

A volunteer party with a winter barbecue is planned Wednesday night

for organization Home-Start Humanitas Eindhoven. They provide support in the upbringing of children where the parents are unable to do so.

Volunteers talk to parents about practical problems, but mental and physical problems are also discussed. Alderman Samir Toub will express his thanks to the volunteers.

Geldrop-Mierlo

Stichting ‘t Saam and Vereniging Uno Animo received extra attention in Geldrop-Mierlo on Wednesday. According to the municipality, both organizations are doing a very good job. Alderman Peter Looijmans visited both to present them with a prize. The voluntary organizations are free to spend an amount of 1,000 euros.

For more than 30 years, people have come together at Stichting ‘t Saam to carry out their creative hobby. From ceramics to photography, the organization supports creative expressions in the villages. Sports association Uno-Animo ensures that everyone in Mierlo gets the chance to practice a sport that they like.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez