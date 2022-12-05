Large fire in apartment complex

A large fire raged in an apartment complex at the Amandelpark in Eindhoven on Sunday evening. Several apartments were ablaze, the fire department reports.

The fire started just before half past eight in an apartment on the top floor of the complex with a total of 114 homes in the north of Eindhoven. Soon the fire was scaled up from ‘large’ to ‘very large’. The fire brigade turned out with several regional brigades. Geldrop, Helmond, Oirschot, Son en Breugel and Nuenen were called in to assist.

Unknown cause

Because some roof plates caught fire, the fire looked ‘spectacular’, in the words of the chief officer on duty. The police are investigating the possible cause of the fire.

Shelter

Residents were taken care of in a nearby community centre in the Vaartbroek area. Some of them received medical care. One resident was examined in the ambulance and another was taken to a hospital because she had inhaled smoke. It concerns the occupant of the apartment where the blaze started.

Residents of lower floors were allowed to return to their homes at 10 o’clock last evening. This is not the case for the residents of the six apartments which sustained partial damage. It is unknown when they can return home.

Sources: studio040 en Omroep Brabant

Translator and editor: Martijn