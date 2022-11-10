State pension age (AOW) increases to 67 years and 3 months in 2028

The state pension age in the Netherlands will increase by three months in 2028 to 67 years and 3 months according to Minister Carola Schouten for Poverty Policy, Participation.

The automatic increase in the state pension (AOW) age follows the life expectancy prognosis statistics of CBS (Statistics Netherlands). Hence, for the years 2024 to 2027, the state pension age will remain at 67 years. Changes to this retirement age are always announced five years in advance.

The AOW pension age is linked to life expectancy. If you were born after 30 September 1961, your exact AOW pension age is not yet known. However, it will be at least 67 years and 3 months.

In 2019, it was agreed in the Pension Agreement that the state pension age would increase less rapidly. Until then, the state pension age rose 1 to 1 along with life expectancy. It has now been laid down in law that for every 4.5 months that the Dutch are expected to live longer, the state pension age will automatically increase by 3 months. So in essence, the pension age increases by 8 months for an increase of one year in life expectancy. Alternatively, you can calculate your expected retirement age here.