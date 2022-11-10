Here2work, a hybrid international job fair- November 14-17

Are you an international looking for a job in the Netherlands? Join the second edition of the Here2work International Job Fair this November 14-17. This hybrid event is held both online and in Amsterdam and invites internationals based in the Netherlands to enhance their careers.

Here2work (H2W) is an initiative led by the NL Alumni Network – Netherlands and 7days2go representing a growing community of over 8,000 international students and graduates residing in the Netherlands and +70,000 around the globe. H2W supports and promotes international talent by hosting the second edition of the job fair dedicated to international professionals looking to kick-start their careers in the Netherlands.

HR professionals, company representatives, international career coaches and mentors will join the event to share their insights with the attendees during the four-day program.

In this event, the participants will be able to meet internationally oriented businesses and

organisations while getting access to simultaneous 1-1 mentoring, webinars, Q&As, and

speed networking sessions.

Free passes

At the job fair, you would rub shoulders with the c-suite executives, Coaches, HR professionals and companies and besides, it’s available at the convenience of your home. Above all, Eindhoven News is giving away fifty free passes to its readers to the virtual job fair. You can find here the free explore passes. If you wish to attend the fair in Amsterdam or if the free tickets have run out, then you can benefit from a 20% discount on all passes.

The program focuses on the following categories: Land, Work, Integrate and Connect.

Land

Learn how life and work in the Netherlands are for internationals looking to take their career to the next level.

Work

Explore the Dutch labour market as a highly skilled migrant within a vibrant and multicultural environment at the most strategic location in Europe.

Integrate

Get to know Dutch culture and the more than 200 nationalities present in the Netherlands and your future workspace!

Connect

Meet your future employer and international experts with insights and tips on how to find a job in the Netherlands.

Strategically located at Europe’s front door, the Netherlands provides access to 95% of

Europe’s most lucrative consumer markets are within 24 hours of Amsterdam or Rotterdam. Ranked No. 1 on DHL’s Global Connectedness dex, the Netherlands has a competitive international climate and is home to 15,000 foreign companies. Thus, looking at the Here2work job fair schedule, speakers and attending organisations, it’s a no-brainer that the event would increase the workforce of the Netherlands.





