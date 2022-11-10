Eindhoven wants to build second brainport – BIC 2 – in northwest city

The Municipality of Eindhoven wants to build a second Brainport Industries Campus (BIC) in Eindhoven Northwest. Construction is to start in 2025.

The new complex should be about twice as large as the current one, first BIC: about 225,000 square meters. The BIC 1 has an area of ​​100,000 square meters. The new complex is there because there would be a great need for places where high-tech industry and educational institutions can establish themselves.

The municipality of Eindhoven and real estate development SDK will sign an agreement for the arrival of BIC 2 on Wednesday.

It should come as no surprise that the BIC will have a second location: Eindhoven previously bought a piece of land from Best to make the development of BIC easier. The land is also issued on a long lease, in this way the public interest can also be safeguarded, the municipality reports. The municipality of Eindhoven also has an option to purchase.

‘Talent of the future’

Stijn Steenbakkers, Alderman for Brainport, economy and area development Eindhoven North-West, is delighted with the plans for the second Brainport Industries Campus. “This is an important and historic day,” says Steenbakkers.

“For both the companies in the high-tech manufacturing industry in Brainport Eindhoven and for all employees and young people who want to devise and realise smart things to make the world a bit more beautiful and better. With the expansion of the Brainport Industries Campus, we are not only building on the sustainable economic growth of the region, but also on the talent of the future.”

‘Responsibility’

“On the 225,000 square meters that will be added, the business community and education will come together under one roof, to work together on solutions for all kinds of social challenges,” Steenbakkers continues. “I am proud that we can continue to build on this international campus. Because our city and region has a responsibility to make a difference on important global social themes, such as sustainability, digitization and health.”

Flexibility

According to Ferdidant Gbraken, director of SDK Vastgoed, the development of the BIC 2 is also important for Eindhoven’s position as a knowledge region. “To be and remain the smartest region, you have to be flexible in this changing world. By coming up with innovative solutions and innovation, you create a unique climate that strengthens the competition and innovative power of the companies. Only if you really understand the user, you can continue the success in a sustainable way”, says Gommen.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez