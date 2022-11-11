Romário returns to Eindhoven, to be honoured

The legendary PSV striker Romário will return on Saturday to the Philips Stadium for a short time. PSV is honoring the Brazilian on the pitch, after which his footprints will be captured for the Walk of Fame.

The PSV sponsor Energiedirect.nl is bringing the former top striker to Eindhoven. The club’s former main sponsor began unveiling the first eleven names of the Walk of Fame this summer. Romário will join those names.

The sponsor organized a run-up to the Walk of Fame event. In this run-up, the greatest PSV players were elected. The supporters voted Romário as number one. Energiedirect.nl, therefore, put “everything into it” to bring the former World Footballer of the Year to Eindhoven.

Inauguration

Romário will be honored at 20:45 in the Philips Stadium. That is fifteen minutes before the kickoff of the PSV – AZ match. The organizers, therefore, request the supporters to be at the stadium fifteen minutes beforehand.

Romário played five seasons for PSV. In those seasons, he played 148 games, in which he scored 129 times. In the Eindhoven Red-White, he became three times national champion, won two KNVB cups, and won the Super Cup once.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.