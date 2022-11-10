Research into free bus in Eindhoven

There will be an investigation into the possibilities of free bus transport in Eindhoven. Alderman Monique Esselbrugge told the city council.

The study will be carried out next year. The study comes after a request from 50Plus towards the city council. The opposition party argues that free public transport has many advantages.

For instance, the scheme would make people take the bus rather than the car. The result: fewer traffic jams and less CO2 emissions. Furthermore, the free bus caters to a growing group of people who are struggling to make ends meet, according to 50Plus.

Condition

Esselbrugge envisages a study. Depending on the outcome of the study, she also wants to see how free public transport in the city can be paid for. A precondition would be that free public transport would lead to residents leaving their cars far more often.

In the course of next year, the conclusions of the study will come out. Already, the elderly, minima and students can travel at a discount.

