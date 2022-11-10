Building up Glow in full swing

In Eindhoven city centre, construction work is in full swing on the light installations for Glow in various places. The light festival starts next Saturday evening.

At the Market and the Anne Frankplatsoen, among other places, staff are busy building up for the festival. There, you can already see the contours of the installations that will light up the coming week.

Works of art

This year, 33 works of art can be seen during the light festival, by students, designers and companies, among others. Small installations are interspersed with huge projections on well-known buildings in the city.

As in 2019, the route runs via the railway station to the Catharinakerk and past the Van Abbemuseum. This year, the lights go out an hour earlier, due to the energy crisis.

Source: Stuio040

Translated by: Simge Taşdemir

https://studio040.nl/nieuws/artikel/opbouw-glow-in-volle-gang