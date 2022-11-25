400 temporary homes coming up in meerhoven

In the new housing district of Eindhoven, Meerhoven, 400 temporary homes will come up. This plan is for the end of next year. The housing corporation Woonbedrijf has announced this.

The homes will be located where the homeless shelter has been built. This winter, seventy homeless people are staying there. Woonbedrijf is building temporary housing for people looking for a rental home. A third facility is also intended for refugees from Ukraine and for status holders.

How long the units will stay is not yet clear. “We assume that the homes can be placed by the end of 2023,” a spokeswoman informed.

Plans

The project is part of the Eindhoven municipality’s plans to realize 500 to 2,000 temporary housing units in two years. There are already temporary student housing units at the Berenkuil, and temporary housing units will also be built at the Maxima Medical Center.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.