Shop owners close shop doors to save energy

In downtown Eindhoven, business owners are increasingly keeping their store doors closed. They do this not because they are closed, but to save energy. These measures can save up to 40% on energy consumption.

It may look bleak and unattractive, but closed doors do have a function. The Party for the Animals made a case for closed store doors earlier.

“This is good for the environment and also good for the wallet. Having the heating on with the doors wide open in the winter or an air conditioner in the summer costs a lot of energy and therefore also a lot of money,” a spokesperson for the Municipality of Eindhoven announced.

Not friendly

The closed doors may not appear friendly, but Alderman Monique Esselbrugge has thought of a solution. “Together with Stichting Binnenstad Eindhoven, we are going to calculate special signs. These signs should indicate that consumers are still welcome. Hospitality is very important for us.”

The signs will be handed out next week for the first time in the Eindhoven city center and later also in the shopping area of De Bergen.

Source: Studio040

