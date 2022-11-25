Trudo will build 54 social home units

Trudo will build 54 social housing units at the Nieuw Bergen. This is a new construction project of SDK Vastgoed. They will make 237 homes in total.

The 54 homes consist mainly of studios of 40 to 50 square meters, in addition, there will be some two-bedroom apartments of 50 to 60 square meters. These homes are mainly for so-“urban starters,” young adults who have just finished college and want their own place for the first time.

Because these are studios, Trudo also provides communal space. “For example, there is a living room and activity room where residents can meet each other, a laundry room, and a collective garden at the back of the building,” said Trudo board member Jos Goijaerts. “This building in this location is ideal for single households in our target group.”

‘More inclusive’

Construction of the Nieuw Bergen will begin in early 2023. Trudo expects the construction of the homes to take about a year and a half. Trudo says it is pleased with the project. “With affordable housing for starters at this location, we are making the city a bit more inclusive again,” Goijaerts said.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.