Former PSV player Doan provides stunt against Germany

Ritsu Doan pulled a welcome surprise at the World Cup with Japan by beating Germany 1-2.

Ritsu Doan came on for Tanaka in the 71st minute and needed less than five minutes to score the equaliser. The former PSV player, who made the switch to Germany’s SC Freiburg this summer, shot a rebound convincingly behind goalkeeper Neuer.

That did not empty the cup of poison for the Germans, who also saw ex-PSV player Mario Götze enter the lines. In the 83rd minute, Asano scored the 1-2. Germany failed to score in the remainder of the match.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Simge Taşdemir