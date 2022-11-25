New outdoor pool for play park De Splinter

Playpark de Splinter will get a new outdoor pool, the Eindhoven municipality announces. The new pool will cost 792,000 euros.

The pool at the play park, with its accompanying toilet building, had been in poor repair for years. The layout of the grounds around the pool was also in need of renewal. Since 2013, 10,000 to 20,000 euros have been spent annually to keep the pool open. It necessitated Eindhoven municipality give the pool area a complete overhaul now.

New pool

This means that the current pool will disappear. A new pool will return in the same spot. In addition, the cobbles will be replaced by flat tiles. This will make the area accessible for people in wheelchairs, and the equipment will also be accessible for children with disabilities.

Eindhoven municipality expects the work to be completed before the summer of 2023.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Simge Taşdemir