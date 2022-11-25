Dozens of rowing teams to race along the Eindhovensch Kanaal

The Eindhoven Rowing Association Beatrix is organising a big rowing race across the Eindhovensch Kanaal. On Sunday, teams from all over the country will come to the city for the six-kilometre Beatrix Winter Race.

Teams are also coming from Germany and Belgium. Between eighty and a hundred teams are expected to attend. The race is normally organised every winter by the rowing association, but due to corona measures, the event could not take place the past two years.

Route

The start takes place at pole sixty, between Mierlo and Nuenen. The participants finish near the ERV Beatrix association building on the Kanaaldijk Noord. You can cycle along on the cycle path on the north side of the Eindhovensch Kanaal.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Simge Taşdemir