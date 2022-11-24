Phone ban in schools? ‘Simple rule that will yield a lot’

According to the CDA, telephones should be banned in primary and secondary schools. Schools now make their own rules for the use of telephones by pupils. According to MP René Peters from Oss, this is confusing and there should be a law that means that the same rule applies everywhere in the Netherlands. That is why he advocates a clear rule: no more telephones in the classroom.

For Peters it is clear: “A person cannot do two things at the same time. Phones are good at grabbing your attention. A student who carries a phone uses it. That makes sense.” The ban can protect the students against this. “It provides extra teaching time, because teachers no longer have to enforce and students pay more attention. Moreover, it is easy to introduce the rule and it costs nothing. A teacher spends a lot of time with the eternal struggle to put away the cell phone.”

Peters knows what a struggle it can be to keep students focused, because he has been in front of the class himself: “If I told them to put the mobiles away, they would come up again a few minutes later.” In his proposal, students put their phones in their lockers upon arrival, thus saving the teacher a lot of wrangling. The Education Inspectorate will then check whether the school is complying with the prohibition. Most schools already do not allow the use of a telephone in the classroom. According to Peters, national law is still necessary. “Our country is very liberal. We want to be able to decide everything ourselves. But in this case it is wrong. In some classes it is allowed, in others it is not. That causes confusion. Moreover, a teacher spends a lot of time with the eternal struggle to put away the mobile phone.” Peters is convinced that this is a small intervention that will yield a lot. “We have to do something, because it is really harmful to the students. The benefits far outweigh the drawbacks.”

Research by education consultancy DUO indeed shows that students suffer from concentration problems and get poorer grades because they are distracted by their telephone. Almost all Dutch secondary school teachers think that students spend too much time on their phones. According to MP Peters, teachers are fans of this idea, but there is also resistance. This mainly comes from parents who want their child to be reachable at all times or from schools that use telephones in their curricula. Peters says: “The advantages far outweigh the disadvantages, and the disadvantages are fairly easy to solve.” Moreover, according to him, it mainly takes some getting used to: “The first two weeks may cause some resistance, but after that everyone is used to it,” he assures.

Source: Omroep Brabant

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez