Rains predicted for Sunday and Monday

For those looking forward to next weekend, Rico Schroeder of Weerplaza has mixed news. The weekend will start well, but there will be a lot of rain on Sunday and Monday.

Rico describes this Friday as a very nice autumn day. “It actually looks very good,” he said Friday morning on the radio program WAKKER! on Omroep Brabant. “The overnight rain has gradually moved away. Maybe there will still be a shower here and there this morning, but in general, it will be dry and gradually the sun will break through.”

The temperature will be about 11 or 12 degrees. “With all this, a moderate, south wind is blowing. It gradually turns to the west.”

Cloud to increase gradually

Friday evening and night will be dry. “It will be a pretty cold night, though. The temperature may drop to 2 to 4 degrees, which will be chilly. Some fog may form here and there. ”

Saturday morning also begins with some fog. “But gradually the sun breaks through again and then Saturday morning also looks fine. In the afternoon clouds will increase gradually, but Saturday will stay dry everywhere. The temperature is around 10 degrees.”

Rain for a while

Sunday also begins dry. “But in the afternoon it will rain for quite some time. The maximum temperature will be about 8 degrees. Monday doesn’t look very good either with the maximum temperature at 9 degrees. We will have rain almost all day.”

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.