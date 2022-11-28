Thousands of fans enjoy PSV Women beating Feyenoord

PSV Women won against Feyenoord before acrowd of over ten thousand supporters. In the Philips Stadium the home team won 3-1 last Sunday.

It was already a special afternoon for the players of the Eindhoven club. Not only was the game played in the Philips Stadium instead of trainings complex De Herdgang, also thousands of tickets were sold. In addition, Jeslynn Kuijpers was honored because she had recently played her 250th game in red and white.

Halfway through the first half, PSV Women took the lead. 19-year-old Zera Hulswit signed scored the first goal. No more goals were scored before halftime, so both teams went to their dressing rooms at a 1-0.

Second half

With about twenty minutes to play, the Rotterdam club came alongside through a goal from Maxime Bennink. A few minutes later, Hulswit made the home supporters cheer again by making her second of the game. Just before the final whistle, Inessa Kaagman made the 3-1, the final score. Thanks to the victory over Feyenoord, PSV has risen to the fifth place in de Vrouwen Eredivisie (Women’s Premier League).

